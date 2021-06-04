Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 127,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

