Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

