Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,588,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

