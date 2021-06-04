BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Increased to $409.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $409.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.33.

Shares of BGNE opened at $349.75 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $155.16 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $5,071,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

