BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1.02 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.01005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.57 or 0.09746815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051681 BTC.

BEPRO Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

