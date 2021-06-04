Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €123.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.50 ($138.24).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €119.60 ($140.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.87. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

