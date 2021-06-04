Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €123.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.50 ($138.24).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €119.60 ($140.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.87. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.