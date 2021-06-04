Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,636 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

DIS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.05. 207,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

