Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 824 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $112.65. The stock had a trading volume of 139,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,556. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

