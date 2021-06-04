Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 377 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

