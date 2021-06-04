Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $50.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,398.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,273.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

