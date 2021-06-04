Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $56.33. 429,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,458,359. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

