Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $111.34. 161,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

