Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $115,308.65 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.