Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $11.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BIRDF stock remained flat at $$7.94 during trading hours on Friday. 1,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

