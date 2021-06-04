Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $541.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002756 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

