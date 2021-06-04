BitcoinPoS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,778.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $6,778.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,621,899 coins and its circulating supply is 4,410,445 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

