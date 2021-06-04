BitGreen (BITG) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $706.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00072187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050654 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00267690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039998 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars.

