BlackRock Inc. Buys 104,717 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $531,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $483,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

