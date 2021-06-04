BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $561,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 307.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 636,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 3D Systems by 785.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,597 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 254,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $30.24 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

