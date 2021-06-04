BlackRock Inc. Has $549.95 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of R1 RCM worth $549,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 911,840 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

