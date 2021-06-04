BlackRock Inc. Has $576.50 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,489,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 585,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $576,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

