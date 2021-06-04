BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,864,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $537,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

