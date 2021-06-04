BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.39% of Ovintiv worth $521,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.