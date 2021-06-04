BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MUA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

