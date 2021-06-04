BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
MUA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.