Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Reaches $8.65 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $8.65 million and $163,562.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

