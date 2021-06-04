Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 928,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $51,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.