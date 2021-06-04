Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $930.00

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 931.50 ($12.17), with a volume of 152429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 944.50 ($12.34).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRSM shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,147.27. The firm has a market cap of £865.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.01.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

