BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
BMTX opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.
