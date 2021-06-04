BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BMTX opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

