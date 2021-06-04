BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $140.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

