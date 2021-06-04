BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 16,031 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 388,208 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

