BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 46,643 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

NYSE SKT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.