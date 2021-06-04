BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,948 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Herc worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $23,818,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $110.33 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

