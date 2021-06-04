BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.86 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $440.66 or 0.01171719 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.01021898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.35 or 0.10360516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053364 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,078 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

