Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.47 Million

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report sales of $673.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.10 million and the highest is $676.83 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,958. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

