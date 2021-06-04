BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.44

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 8612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

