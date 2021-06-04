Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BMS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.68. Braemar Shipping Services has a 52-week low of GBX 109.70 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 276 ($3.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

