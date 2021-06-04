Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,422 shares of company stock worth $5,014,696. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

