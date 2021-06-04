Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

BRX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

