Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $292.41 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.69.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.