Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.08.

AVGO stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.14. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

