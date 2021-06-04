Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $565.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.69.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.14. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
