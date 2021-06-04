Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $565.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.69.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.14. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

