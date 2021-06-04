Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

