Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $244.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,402 shares of company stock valued at $86,390,463 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.97. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

