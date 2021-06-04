Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

CTLT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.49.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

