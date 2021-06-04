Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.38. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

