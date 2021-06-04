Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.95. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

MOH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,482. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.52.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $12,469,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

