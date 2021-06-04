Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $342,956. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

PGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

