Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

SRC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,821. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

