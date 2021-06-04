Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

