Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target at $36.86

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

